Boy Killed in Rajasthan as Car in Mohan Bhagwat's Cavalcade Hits Motorcycle, Vehicle Yet to be Seized
Bhagwat was returning from a programme in Tijara area when the incident happened and there were eight to ten cars in the cavalcade, police said.
Representative image.
Jaipur: A boy was killed and a man injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a car in the cavalcade of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.
"One of the cars in the cavalcade hit a motorcycle leaving a boy dead and a man injured," said Ramswaroop Bairwa, sub-inspector of Mandawar police station.
The cavalcade went towards Behror after the incident, he said.
The car involved in the accident is yet to be seized, police said, adding that a case is being registered.
