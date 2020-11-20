Boy Shoots His Sister for Chatting with Brother-in-law in Delhi's Welcome Area, Sent to Remand Home

A girl was shot by her younger brother on Thursday at Delhi's Welcome area for refusing to talk and messaging her brother-in-law. The girl was rushed to Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The victim in her statement to police said that she was in contact with a man named Amir. The man is the brother-in-law of her elder sister. She used to talk to Amir on her father's mobile but her brother objected to it.

On Thursday, an argument broke out between them over the issue and resulted in the boy shooting the girl with a country-made pistol.

The boy who is a juvenile was apprehended by the police from the Welcome area on the same day and has been remanded to an observation home. The weapon used in the crime and an empty cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, a team was constituted under the guidance of ACP of the Bhajanpura station. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act was registered at the Welcome police station.