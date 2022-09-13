Boy Swept Away in Flood, Grandfather Dies While Trying to Save Him

A 62-year-old man died while trying to save his grandson who was swept away on a flooded bridge in Maharashtra’s Akola district, police said on Tuesday. While the body of Prabhakar Lavane was recovered, his grandson Aditya (11) was still missing.

The two were crossing a bridge on the Mohali river near Tandulwadi when Aditya was swept away in the floodwaters and Prabhakar drowned while trying to save him, said an official. Prabhakar’s body was later found while search was on for the boy.

Several rivers and streams in the district, located more than 200 km from Nagpur, are in flood due to the heavy rainfall over the last two days.

