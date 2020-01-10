Boyfriend Kills 25-year-old Telangana Woman on Suspicion of Affair with Another Man
The accused attacked her with a blade and slit her throat, resulting in her death after which he surrendered before the police.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover in Warangal district in Telangana on Friday as he suspected her for being intimate with another man, police said.
Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI over phone that the accused had a grudge against the woman on suspicion of her having an affair with another person.
The accused attacked her with a blade and slit her throat, resulting in her death, the official said.
After committing the crime, the accused surrendered before the police. A case of murder has been registered.
