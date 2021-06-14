CHANGE LANGUAGE
BPL Families Which Lost Earning Member to COVID to Get Rs One Lakh Relief in Karnataka

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

The decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced Rs one lakh relief to each of the families under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19. "Due to COVID-19, many families are in trouble.

Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs one lakh to each of such BPL families, which lost their 'adult member'," he told reporters. He also said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, speaking about alleged adulteration of milk in Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers' Society, Yediyurappa said the Criminal Investigation Department will probe the matter. He said a new managing director has been appointed to the Society and five officials, who are facing inquiry, have been placed under suspension.

Further, a probe has also been ordered against some dairy cooperative societies, which allegedly indulged in adulteration.

first published:June 14, 2021, 15:16 IST