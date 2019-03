BPSC 2019 Result for Assistant Engineer for Civil, Mechanical Branch Out, Check Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for advertisement numbers 03/2017 and 04/2017 for both Civil and Mechanical branches.The preliminary examination was conducted on September 16, 2018 at examination centres in Patna.Total 1188 candidates have qualified for the main examination for Mechanical Engineer vacancies and 72 candidates have qualified for the Civil Engineer vacancies.Candidates should not confuse this result with the result released earlier which was for the Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam under advertisement number 02/2017.9252 candidates appeared in the exam for Mechanical Engineer vacancies and 2068 candidates appeared in the exam for Civil Engineer vacancies.Go to official website for BPSC: bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the result link and make sure you click on link for Mechanical/Civil result.A pdf document will open. Download the result pdf.Search your roll number in the pdf.Candidates are advised to read the result pdf carefully. It also contains the cut off marks and the list of candidates who have been declared ineligible for recruitment on account of the lower/upper age limit.