BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam Registration begins 15th October 2018, Check Revised Advertisement Here
The last date to apply for Main Examination is 5th November 2018; however candidates must register and pay online examination fee by 31st October 2018.
Image for representation
BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination Registration 2018 is scheduled to begin on 15th October 2018 on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC will announce the examination date for BPSC 63rd CCE Mains 2018 at a later date; however, the Commission has released a Corrigendum as per which the Advertisement for the Written examination i.e. Mains has been revised against advertisement dated 5.10.2018 for the same.
BPSC aims to fill 355 vacancies via 63rd Combined Competitive Examination 2018.
Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination can read the Revised Advertisement at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63CCE-Main-Revised-Advt.pdf
Upon successful submission of online applications, candidates are required to send the hard copy of the same via speed post or registered post at the address given below so as it reaches there on or before 20th November 2018, 5PM.
‘Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)
Patna – 800 001’
