GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam Registration Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Register Before 31 October 2018

Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 15, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam Registration Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Register Before 31 October 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination Registration 2018 has begun on Monday on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018. The last date to submit online applications is 5 November 2018 after which candidates must send the hard copy of the same via speed post or registered post at the address given below so as it reaches there on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm.

Address: Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)
Patna – 800 001

How to apply for BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ and register yourself
Step 5 – Login to your profile and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Complete the application submission process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Also, those who are gearing up for the Main Examination must read the Revised Advertisement for the same as released by BPSC last week at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63CCE-Main-Revised-Advt.pdf
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...