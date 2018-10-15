English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam Registration Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Register Before 31 October 2018
Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination Registration 2018 has begun on Monday on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018. The last date to submit online applications is 5 November 2018 after which candidates must send the hard copy of the same via speed post or registered post at the address given below so as it reaches there on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm.
Address: Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)
Patna – 800 001
How to apply for BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ and register yourself
Step 5 – Login to your profile and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Complete the application submission process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home
Also, those who are gearing up for the Main Examination must read the Revised Advertisement for the same as released by BPSC last week at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63CCE-Main-Revised-Advt.pdf
Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018. The last date to submit online applications is 5 November 2018 after which candidates must send the hard copy of the same via speed post or registered post at the address given below so as it reaches there on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm.
Address: Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examinations
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)
Patna – 800 001
How to apply for BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application
Step 4 – Click on ‘Online Registration’ and register yourself
Step 5 – Login to your profile and pay the application fee
Step 6 – Complete the application submission process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home
Also, those who are gearing up for the Main Examination must read the Revised Advertisement for the same as released by BPSC last week at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63CCE-Main-Revised-Advt.pdf
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Clash
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...