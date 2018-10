BPSC 63rd CCE Main Exam Registration Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Register Before 31 October 2018

BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination Registration 2018 has begun on Monday on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in Candidates eligible to appear for the 63rd Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination must register and pay online examination fee by 31 October 2018. The last date to submit online applications is 5 November 2018 after which candidates must send the hard copy of the same via speed post or registered post at the address given below so as it reaches there on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm.Joint Secretary cum Controller of ExaminationsBihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road)Patna – 800 001How to apply for BPSC 63rd CCE Main Examination 2018?– Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ – Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab given on the left sidebar– Click on B.P.S.C. Online Application– Click on ‘Online Registration’ and register yourself– Login to your profile and pay the application fee– Complete the application submission process– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceAlso, those who are gearing up for the Main Examination must read the Revised Advertisement for the same as released by BPSC last week at the below mentioned url: