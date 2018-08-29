GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 Last Date Extended Again, Now apply before 30th August 2018

As per the official notification, the application submission link will be available in the candidate’s login id on the next day after 11am once they pay the application fee.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 29, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Picture for representation.
BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 Last Date to apply has been extended again by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to apply for the BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 was earlier rescheduled to 27th August 2018, however, as per the latest notification in this regards, candidates will now be able to register online on or before 30th August 2018, i.e. tomorrow, and can pay the examination fee till 3rd September 2018. Applicants who successfully register till 30th August and pay the application fee within the due time, can complete the application process by 10th September 2018, next month.

BPSC aims to fill 1395 vacancies via the 64th Combined Competitive Examination 2018 which will comprise of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview. The Commission had originally invited applications to fill 1255 vacancies; however, a total of 133 vacancies were increased for Block Panchayat Officer post and 7 vacancies were added for the post of Town Executive Officer, making 1395 total vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can download the revised schedule at the url mentioned below:

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-64CCE-(Pre)-Online-Date-Re-Extended.pdf

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.600

SC/ ST/ Women/ Person with disability (Bihar) – Rs.150

