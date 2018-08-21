English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 Registration Date Extended at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Now
The registration process for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 was started on 3rd August 2018 and now the last date has been extended from 20th August to 27th August 2018.
BPSC 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2018 registration date has been extended by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The registration process for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 was started on 3rd August 2018 and now the last date has been extended from 20th August to 27th August 2018.
Besides extension of the deadline, a total of 133 vacancies have also been increased for Block Panchayat Officer and 7 vacancies have been added for the post of Town Executive Officer by BPSC. The revised number of seats is 1395 now.
The date for online payment has also been revised from 24th August 2018 to 31st August 2018. And the last date to submit the online application is also extended till 7th September 2018 which was earlier till 31st August 2018.
Candidates who wish to apply for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 can read the official notification in below mentioned url:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-64CCE-(Pre)-Online-Date-Extended.pdf
The candidates would be able to deposit the application fee next day of registration after 11:00 AM. The application process will be completed only once the candidates deposit the application fee.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Women/ Person with disability (Bihar) – Rs.150
Revised Important Dates:
Last Date of submission of online registration process - 27th August 2018
Last date to submit online application fees – 31st August 2018
Last date to submit online application – 7th September 2018
