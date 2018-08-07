GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Exam 2018 Vacancies Increased to 1395, Registration Ends 20th August 2018!

Vacancies have been increased to 1395 now as the Bihar Public Service Commission has added 140 more vacancies

Contributor Content

Updated:August 7, 2018, 4:05 PM IST
BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Exam 2018 Vacancies Increased to 1395, Registration Ends 20th August 2018!
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). (File photo)
Loading...
BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 vacancies have been increased to 1395 now as the Bihar Public Service Commission has added 140 more vacancies. The registration process for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 began on 3rd August on BPSC’s official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC has increased the number of seats by 140 and the total number of seats for the recruitment for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 is now 1395. A total of 133 vacancies have been increased for Block Panchayat Officer post and 7 vacancies for the post of Town Executive Officer.

Candidates who wish to apply for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 must visit the official website and read the detailed notification regarding the increase in number of seats in below mentioned url:

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Corrigendum-64-CCE-(Pre)-Seats.pdf

Also, candidates must register for the same on or before 20th August 2018.

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Women/ Person with disability (Bihar) – Rs.150

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants can read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying for the BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/64CCE(PRE)-Advertisement.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be at least 21 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Important Dates:
Last Date of submission of online registration process - 20th August 2018
Last date of online application fees – 24th August 2018
Last date to submit online application – 31st August 2018

