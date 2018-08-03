GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 Registration Begins Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Register Before 20th August, 2018

The registration process for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 to fill 1255 posts is starting from August 3 and interested candidates must register for the same on or before 20th August 2018.

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Picture for Representation.
BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 notification has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service Examination 2018 to fill 1255 posts is starting from today i.e.3rd August and interested candidates must register for the same on or before 20th August 2018.

Candidates who wish to appear for the 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018 can follow the instructions given below and apply now:

How to register for BPSC 64th Combined Preliminary Service examination 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the left side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘BPSC Online Application’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 - Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘64th Combined Competition Examination’
Step 6 – Fill the details and Submit
Step 7 – Applicants will be able to login and make online fee next day after the registration process from 11:00 AM onwards
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration -
http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/admissionProcess/ApplicantRegistrationForm/ApplicantRegistrationForm?recordid=42
Direct Link for Login - http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Women/ Person with disability (Bihar) – Rs.150

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and know the pay scale as it varies for different posts:

Official Advertisement:

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/64CCE(PRE)-Advertisement.pdf

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online registration process – 3rd August 2018
Last Date of submission of online registration process - 20th August 2018
Last date to pay online application fees – 24th August 2018
Last date to submit online application – 31st August 2018

Candidates can also read the important notice available in the below mentioned url:

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/64CCE(PRE)-Important-Notice.pdf

