BPSC 65th Mains Exam Schedule Released on Official Website, Exams to be Held from November 25

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 65th combined competitive mains exam schedule on the official website http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/. The BPSC Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 25, 26 and 28. On November 25, the exam will be conducted in two shifts – from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm, while there will be only one shift on the rest of the days from noon to 3 pm.

According to the official notification released by the BPSC, the admit card for BPSC 65th combined competitive mains exam 2019 will be made available prior to one week from the date of commencement of exam. Students will have to download the BPSC 65th mains exam hall ticket from the official website of BPSC by using their required log in details. Candidates will not be sent any admit card through the post.

Only the candidates who had successfully submitted the BPSC 65th mains exam application form 2019 within the stipulated time can download the BPSC 65th mains exam hall ticket. BPSC 65th mains exam application form was announced on May 4, 2020, and the last date to apply online was June 24, 2020. Students are requested to keep a regular check on the official website for further updates.

BPSC mains exam 2019 will be a pen and paper-based exam. The question paper will have subjective type questions from 4 papers – General Hindi of 100 marks, GS Paper 1 of 300 marks, GS paper 2 of 300 marks and optional paper of 300 marks. The totals marks will have a weightage of 900. Candidates qualifying the BPSC 65th mains exam 2019 will be called further for interview round.

BPSC has announced the 65th combined competitive exam in 2019 for a total number of 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of State government. BPSC 65th prelims exam was conducted on October 15, 2019.