BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 to be Announced Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the results of 65th Prelims examination today. The Commission in its official calendar released on February 20 had said that it would release the results of BPSC Prelims exam 2019 in the first week of March. The result will be published on the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check their results from the official portal.

The Prelims examination was conducted on October 19 and the BPSC 65th Prelims Answer Key 2019 was released on October 28.

Over 3 lakh aspirants had written the paper. The Prelims paper consists of 150 questions and doesn’t carry negative marking upon attempting wrong answers. Once the applicants qualify the prelims stage then they become eligible for writing Mains paper and after getting passed in the Mains paper, aspirants are called for personal interview.

The Commission had notified 434 vacancies in different departments. BPSC recruits Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSPs), Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Circle Officers (CO) among other things through Combined Competitive Exams.

The cut-off for 65th Prelims is expected between 97 and 102 for General Candidates.

Candidates should keep visiting the website to check the results.

How to check the 65th Prelims:

Step 1) Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2) On the home page, notification of 65th Prelims results will pop up

Step 3) Click on the 65th Prelims results link

Step 4) A PDF file will open carrying roll numbers of aspirants

Step 5) Download the PDF file

Step 6) Check your roll number using Ctrl F command and then enter your roll number and check

Step 7) Take a print out of the PDF file for future reference

