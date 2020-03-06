Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 to be Announced Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details

The BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 will be declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 6, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 to be Announced Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Details
(Image: News18.com)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the results of 65th Prelims examination today. The Commission in its official calendar released on February 20 had said that it would release the results of BPSC Prelims exam 2019 in the first week of March. The result will be published on the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check their results from the official portal.

The Prelims examination was conducted on October 19 and the BPSC 65th Prelims Answer Key 2019 was released on October 28.

Over 3 lakh aspirants had written the paper. The Prelims paper consists of 150 questions and doesn’t carry negative marking upon attempting wrong answers. Once the applicants qualify the prelims stage then they become eligible for writing Mains paper and after getting passed in the Mains paper, aspirants are called for personal interview.

The Commission had notified 434 vacancies in different departments. BPSC recruits Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSPs), Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Circle Officers (CO) among other things through Combined Competitive Exams.

The cut-off for 65th Prelims is expected between 97 and 102 for General Candidates.

Candidates should keep visiting the website to check the results.

How to check the 65th Prelims:

Step 1) Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2) On the home page, notification of 65th Prelims results will pop up

Step 3) Click on the 65th Prelims results link

Step 4) A PDF file will open carrying roll numbers of aspirants

Step 5) Download the PDF file

Step 6) Check your roll number using Ctrl F command and then enter your roll number and check

Step 7) Take a print out of the PDF file for future reference

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram