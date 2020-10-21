BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Exams 2020: Two More Vacancies Added, Application Deadline Extended till October 28

BPSC 66th combined competitive exams 2020 | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the addition of two more seats to the overall recruitment under BPSC 66th combined competitive exams 2020. According to the notification updated on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in, the two vacancies are for the post of Zila Alpsankhyak Kalyan Adhikari, (District Minority Welfare Officer, Bihar State Minorities Welfare Department). The commission has also extended the date for online application till October 28. Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can read the official notification.

Earlier, a total of 731 vacancies were announced under the BPSC 66th recruitment 2020 and the last date to fill the application form was October 20. Candidates who haven’t applied yet for the BPSC 66th prelims exam can fill the application form till October 28.

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam 2020: how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the Apply Online tab

Step 3: Click on the BPSC online application

Step 4: A new page will open, click on the link provided next to 66th combined competitive examinations 2020

Step 5: Enter the required details carefully

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 7: Download the BPSC application form 2020 and keep it safely

BPSC 66th combined competitive examinations 2020: application fee

1. General category- Rs. 600

2. SC/ST/WOMEN/PWD candidates of Bihar- Rs.150

3. All other candidates- Rs. 600

Candidates must ensure to fulfil to all the specified eligibility criteria of BPSC. Candidates must possess a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognised university.

BPSC 66th combined competitive examinations 2020: Age Limit

For general category male candidates, the maximum age limit is 37 years and for OBC/SC/ST/Women candidates, it is 40 years.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other important details in the official notification released by the BPSC on the official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the state civil services examination every year to recruit candidates for various posts of gazetted officers across the state. The selection process includes prelims, mains and interview.