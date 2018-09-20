English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Exam 2018 Interview Letter out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!
Interview letters for a total of 206 candidates who have qualified to appear for the same are available for download.
(Image: News18.com)
BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Exam 2018 Interview Letter has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC is scheduled to organize the Interviews for the selection of Accounts Officer from September 24 to 28, 2018, next week.
Interview letters for a total of 206 candidates who have qualified to appear for the same are available for download. Candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card Now.
How to download BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Exam 2018 Interview Letter:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing between 24-28 September, 2018 under Accounts Officer Competitive Examination Interview. (Advt. No. 03/2015)
Step 3 – Enter your Roll/Registration number and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Interview Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
Candidates will need to submit Proforma as given below at the time of Interview: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Prapatra-I-AO.pdf
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
