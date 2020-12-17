BPSC Admit Card 2020 Released, Check More Details on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday released the BPSC Admit Card 2020 for 66th Combined Civil Services Exam. Those candidates who have applied for the exam must download their copy of admit card from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For downloading the BPSC Admit Card 2020 for 66th Combined Civil Services Exam, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and visit the URL bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that reads BPSC Admit Card 2020 for 66th Combined Civil Services Exam link. Click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter details to get a copy of the BPSC Admit Card 2020

Step 4: Download and take a print of the admit card

All candidates mandatorily need to carry the BPSC Admit Card 2020 for 66th Combined Civil Services Examto the centre. Those who fail to produce their copy of the BPSC Admit Card 2020 will not be permitted to write the exam. Candidates also need to attach their latest passport size photo on the Bihar Public Service Commission Admit Card 2020 and have to sign on it in both Hindi and English. The admit card also needs to be attested before the date of the exam. Apart from the admit card, all candidates also need to carry their original photo ID proof to the exam centre.

The preliminary examination for 66th Combined Civil Services will be conducted on December 27. The examination will be held in 888 centres across the state. The paper will be conducted in a single shift i.e. from 12 pm to 2 pm. The 66th Combined Civil Services exam will consist of multiple choice questions and will be of 150 marks.

Bihar Public Service Commission will be conducting the 66th Combined Civil Services Exam for the filling 691 vacancies. These positions are available in different departments of the Bihar government.