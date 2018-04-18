English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Admit Card for 60th & 62nd Common Combined Main Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to organize the Main Examination on 27, 28, 29 April and 4 May 2018 in a single shift (11am to 2pm) at the exam centres in BPSC, Patna Headquarters.
Screen grab of the official website of bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Admit Card for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Written Exam 2018 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC is scheduled to organize the Main Examination on 27, 28, 29 April and 4 May 2018 in a single shift (11am to 2pm) at the exam centres in BPSC, Patna Headquarters. Candidates must know that no Admit Cards will be sent via postal services. Candidates gearing up for the Main Examination can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to Download BPSC Admit Card:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, 'Important Notice: Regarding Admit Cards and Procedure for Downloading it — 60th to 62nd Common Combined Main (Written) Examination scheduled on 27th-29th April & 4th May, 2018'
Step 3 – Login to your candidate profile with your username and password
Step 4 – Click on 'Main Admit Card Download'
Step 5 – Enter the captcha code and download Admit Card
Step 6 – Take a printout on an A4 size printing paper for further reference
Page 1 of the Admit Card will bear the details of the candidates. In case of any missing or wrong information candidates can contact BPSC on 0612-2215795 Monday to Friday, from 10am to 5pm to get it rectified asap.
Candidates must go through the important instructions given on page 2 of the Admit Card and must carry the Admit Card on the Main Exam Day for hassle free entry at the BPSC, Patna Headquarters.
Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
