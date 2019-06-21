Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BPSC Answer Key 2019 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection till July 1

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Exam and the candidates who have applied can challenge the same till July 1.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
BPSC Answer Key 2019 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection till July 1
Representative image.
Loading...

BPSC Answer Key 2019 Released | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) headquartered at Patna has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination on June 20. The BPSC Answer Key 2019 was published on the Commission’s official homepage bpsc.bih.nic.in in a PDF file.

The Bihar Assistant Exam 2019 provisional answer key was uploaded for Hindi, General Knowledge papers and it can be downloaded by clicking these respective URLs -

Click here for BPSC 2019 Hindi Answer Key and

Click here for BPSC 2019 GK Answer Key.

The published BPSC Answer Key 2019 for all four question booklet is open for challenge till July 1 (Monday) up to 5 pm. The objection in BPSC 2019 Answer Key can be raised and submitted through speed post.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam: Steps to download BPSC 2019 Answer Key

Step 1- Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in or click the direct URLs given above

Step 2- One homepage, click on the respective BPSC 2019 Hindi Answer Key, BPSC 2019 GK Answer Key

Step 3- In the new window the PDF version BPSC 2019 Answer Key will open

Step 4- Download and tally your recorded answers

On finding errors, challenge the BPSC Answer Key 2019 by sending in a written format a supporting proof of correct answer via speed post at Commission’s Patna office and the address is

Secretary-cum-Exam Controller

Bihar Public Service Commission

Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road)

Patna - 800001

