English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 15th & 16th Sept 2018
BPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September next week.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Cards have been released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September next week. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now, Exam on 15th & 16th Sept 2018
How to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer - Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16h September, 2018. (Advt. No. 02~04/2017)
Step 3 – Enter your Roll/Registration No. and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
It is mandatory to carry the Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof. Candidates must download their Admit Cards at the earliest to know the date, time and venue of the examination allotted to them.
BPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September next week. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now, Exam on 15th & 16th Sept 2018
How to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer - Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16h September, 2018. (Advt. No. 02~04/2017)
Step 3 – Enter your Roll/Registration No. and click on Submit
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
It is mandatory to carry the Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof. Candidates must download their Admit Cards at the earliest to know the date, time and venue of the examination allotted to them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...