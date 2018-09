BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 15th & 16th Sept 2018

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Cards have been released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in BPSC is scheduled to organize the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September next week. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in , Download Now, Exam on 15th & 16th Sept 2018How to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Competitive Examination Admit Card 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer - Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16h September, 2018. (Advt. No. 02~04/2017)Step 3 – Enter your Roll/Registration No. and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp It is mandatory to carry the Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof. Candidates must download their Admit Cards at the earliest to know the date, time and venue of the examination allotted to them.