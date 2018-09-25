GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Objections Invited Till October 3

The Bihar Public Service Commission had organised the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 25, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Objections Invited Till October 3
Image for representation.
Loading...
BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys have been released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC had organized the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download Answer Keys for General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03/2017-04/2017) for Booklet Series A, B, C, D.

How to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer Key (by QS) :: General Paper (02/2017) :: General Paper (03-04/2017) :: Booklet Series A, B, C, D.’ dated today
Step 3 – Download the PDF and save it

The Commission has invited objections against the Provisional Answer Keys and candidates can submit their challenge on or before 3rd October 2018, 5PM. Interested candidates can download the Objection Form from the below mentioned url and send the same via Speed Post to BPSC at the following address so as it reaches before the deadline:
‘Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller,
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC),
Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road),
Patna, 800001’

Objection Form:

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-02-04-2017-Invitation-of-Objections.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...