BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Objections Invited Till October 3
The Bihar Public Service Commission had organised the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September 2018.
BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys have been released today by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC had organized the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Civil and Mechanical Assistant Engineers on 15th and 16th September 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download Answer Keys for General Paper (02/2017) and General Paper (03/2017-04/2017) for Booklet Series A, B, C, D.
How to download BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims 2018 Answer Keys?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Answer Key (by QS) :: General Paper (02/2017) :: General Paper (03-04/2017) :: Booklet Series A, B, C, D.’ dated today
Step 3 – Download the PDF and save it
The Commission has invited objections against the Provisional Answer Keys and candidates can submit their challenge on or before 3rd October 2018, 5PM. Interested candidates can download the Objection Form from the below mentioned url and send the same via Speed Post to BPSC at the following address so as it reaches before the deadline:
‘Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller,
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC),
Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road),
Patna, 800001’
Objection Form:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-02-04-2017-Invitation-of-Objections.pdf
