1-min read

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result Released @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here

As per the official release, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result Released @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for Assistant Engineer Civil (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which was conducted on September 15, 2018 and saw the participation of more than 17,000 candidates.

The commission has selected 10,106 candidates who have qualified for the Main examination on the basis of the required eligibility criteria and cut off marks.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam Result: How to check?

1. Log on to the official website for the commission: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
2. Click on the result link given on the home page.
3. A pdf will open in front of you, download that.
4. The pdf has the list of roll numbers of the qualified candidates. Check for your roll number in the pdf.

The Commission has also released the final answer key for the prelims examwhich can be downloaded from the same the link provided on the website.

As per the official release, the cut off for General male candidates is 66 and for general female is 47. The cut off marks for SC category is 47, for ST category is 54, for EBC category is 48, for BC category is 56 and for Disabled category is 47.

