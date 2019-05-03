English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; 695 Candidates Qualify
The Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna (BPSC) has released the result for Assistant Prelims examination on its website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 | The Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna (BPSC) has released the result for Assistant Prelims examination today. The BPSC, which is an examination conducting authority, has published the BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The result for BPSC Assistant Prelims 2019 is available online and can be downloaded in PDF format. The BPSC has earlier released the provisional answer key for the BPSC prelims result 2019 in March for all four A, B, C, D question booklet series.
Steps to download BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019:
Result seeker can check their result of BPSC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019, at the BPSE’s homepage in an easy and hassle-free manner. The basic steps like entering your roll number and date of birth are not required for checking or downloading the BPSC Prelims Result 2019.
Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: on the homepage, click on the first link ‘Assistant Prelims Result’
Step 3: In new window, the BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 PDF will be opened.
Save the Bihar Assistant Prelims Result 2019 PDF version and check your roll number to know if you have qualified the prelim round.
According to the BPSC official notification, 695 have qualified for the main examination from a total of 35,997 candidates. The BPSC Prelims examination was conducted on March 17.
According to the BPSC official notification, 695 have qualified for the main examination from a total of 35,997 candidates. The BPSC Prelims examination was conducted on March 17.
