BPSC Assistant Professor Examination 2021 To Be Held on Sep 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), on Monday, announced that the exam for the recruitment of assistant professors will be held on September 21. The two-hour exam will be held from 12pm to 2pm at various centers. The written (objective) competitive examination will be held for the post of assistant professor for three courses — Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering; and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The candidates who have applied for the examination can check the notification on the official website of BPSC (bpsc.bih.nic.in).

The BPSC has said that its officials are shortlisting the candidates based on their applications. The commission will release the list of suitable candidates for the written (objective) examination. The shortlisted candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of BPSC, one week before the examination.

In this recruitment drive, the Commission will select 287 candidates as per their merit. The Commission will prepare the merit list based on candidates’ scores in written exam, academics, interview and work experience. The employees selected for the job will be offered handsome salaries, perks and benefits, as per the 7th pay commission. The salary ranges reportedly from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800.

Last month, BPSC released the annual recruitment exam calendar 2021. It issued the details of recruitment exams that are scheduled to be held in 2021. According to the BPSC calendar, the 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination is scheduled to be held on December 12 while the BPSC CDPO Prelims exam 2021 will be conducted on October 31.

The commission in its official statement has also stated that the dates of the examination can be changed due to unavoidable reasons and the same shall be notified on the official website.

