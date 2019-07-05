BPSC CDPO Result 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission Declares Interview Result for Child Development Project Officer at bpsc.bih.nic.in
The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the BPSC CDPO 2019 interview on July 2 and July 3 to select as many as 30 Child Development Project Officers.
Image for representation.
BPSC CDPO interview result 2019 declared | The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the interview result, which was the last and final phase, for the selection of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The Commission has uploaded the BPSC CDPO 2019 result, BPSC CDPO interview result 2019 at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in in PDF format.
The Bihar Public Service Commission has provided a direct link for the download of BPSC result 2019 for the post of Child Development Project Officer.
According to official circular released by the BPSC, 61 candidates were shortlisted for the CDPO 2019 interview round. However, only 81 appeared for it. It has also published the BPSC CDPO 2019 cutoff for final result.
BPSC CDPO Result 2019: Steps to Download BPSC 2019 Interview Result PDF
Candidates who appeared for interview for post of Child Development Project Officer can check their result status online by following the below-listed simple steps-
Step 1-Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission’ (BPSC) official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in or click on the direct link
Step 2- On the home page, you will find ‘BPSC CDPO Final Result 2019’ tab
Step 3- Click on it and in new window the BPSC CDPO 2019 result, BPSC CDPO interview result 2019 will open
Step 4- Check your roll number on the BPSC CDPO Final Result PDF
