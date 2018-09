BPSC Child Development Project Officer Prelims Result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Cut-Off Here

BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination 2018 Result has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC had organized the competitive examination on 15th July 2018 at 112 examination centres across the state of Bihar. A total of 39364 candidates had participated in the Preliminary Exam, out of which, 424 candidates have qualified for the next round of recruitment i.e. the Main Examination.The cut-off for various categories has also been released by BPSC.Candidates who had appeared for the BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 59/2017) ’Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 4 – Download the pdf and saveGeneral (Male): 98General (Female): 91Scheduled Caste (Male): 90Scheduled Caste (Female): 80EBC (Male): 92EBC (Female): 85BC (Male): 95BC (Female): 89PH (Blind): 85PH (Deaf and Dumb): 84PH (Motor): 91Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Bihar – 90Candidates can check the same at the above mentioned url.