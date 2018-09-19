English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Child Development Project Officer Prelims Result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Cut-Off Here
A total of 39364 candidates had participated in the Preliminary Exam, out of which, 424 candidates have qualified for the next round of recruitment i.e. the Main Examination.
BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination 2018 Result has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC had organized the competitive examination on 15th July 2018 at 112 examination centres across the state of Bihar. A total of 39364 candidates had participated in the Preliminary Exam, out of which, 424 candidates have qualified for the next round of recruitment i.e. the Main Examination.
The cut-off for various categories has also been released by BPSC.
Candidates who had appeared for the BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Exam Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, ‘Results: Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 59/2017) ’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save
Direct Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-59-2017-CDPO-(PRE).pdf
BPSC Child Development Project Officer Preliminary Examination 2018 Cut-Off:
General (Male): 98
General (Female): 91
Scheduled Caste (Male): 90
Scheduled Caste (Female): 80
EBC (Male): 92
EBC (Female): 85
BC (Male): 95
BC (Female): 89
PH (Blind): 85
PH (Deaf and Dumb): 84
PH (Motor): 91
Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Bihar – 90
Candidates can check the same at the above mentioned url.
