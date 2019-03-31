LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BPSC Declares Additional Result for Bihar Judicial Services Prelim Exam 2018 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct Link Here

Candidates who had appeared for the BPSC Judicial services preliminary examination can access the new result at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
BPSC Declares Additional Result for Bihar Judicial Services Prelim Exam 2018 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
BPSC Judicial Services Result | The Bihar Public Service Commission has declared additional result of the BPSC 30th Judicial services preliminary examination. The BPSC has stated that an additional 2,604 candidates have been declared as successful and are eligible to appear for the Main exam. Candidates who had appeared for the BPSC Judicial services preliminary examination can access the new result at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission had earlier declared the preliminary exam result on January 7th, 2019 in which 1,100 candidates had been declared as successful. Based on the orders passed on February 14th, 2019 by the High Court, the notification of the new result for additional students was necessitated.

The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services recruitment process is being conducted to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. The BPSC had released the notification for the BJSCE 2018 on August 24th and application process was conducted from September 8th, 2018.

How to check BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary result 2018

Step 1. Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the additional result link for Judicial Service exams displayed on the homepage

Step 3. Your result will open in PDF format where the roll number of all the additional candidates who have been declares as successful can be accessed. Find your roll number in the pdf

Step 4. Click on this direct link to access the result.

The Bihar Public Service Commission had conducted the preliminary exam for the 30th Judicial Services on November 27th and November 28th, 2019. A total number of 17,610 candidates had appeared for the BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary exam 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
