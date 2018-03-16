English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Exam Schedule for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Exam Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in
As per the notice released by BPSC, the Main (Written) Exams are scheduled to commence from 27th April 2018 and will conclude on 4th May 2018 in a single shift (11am to 2pm) at the exam centres in BPSC, Patna Headquarters.
As per the notice released by BPSC, the Main (Written) Exams are scheduled to commence from 27th April 2018 and will conclude on 4th May 2018 in a single shift (11am to 2pm) at the exam centres in BPSC, Patna Headquarters.
BPSC Exam Schedule for 60th and 62nd Common Combined Main Written Exam has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
As per the notice released by BPSC, the Main (Written) Exams are scheduled to commence from 27th April 2018 and will conclude on 4th May 2018 in a single shift (11am to 2pm) at the exam centres in BPSC, Patna Headquarters. Candidates who had applied for the Main Exams can check the exam schedule below:
27th April 2018: General Hindi
28th April 2018: General Knowledge (Paper I)
29th April 2018: General Knowledge (Paper II)
4th May 2018: Optional Subject (as selected by the candidate)
Candidates can refer to the official notification at the URL mentioned below:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-60-62-CCE-(Main)-Exam-Program.pdf
BPSC had released the result of 60th and 62nd Common Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination on 13th September 2017, last year, as per which 8282 candidates had qualified for the Main Examination.
Candidates were given time from 24th January 2018 to 12th February 2018 to register for the same. Now candidates must visit the official website a week or two before the Main Examination to download their Hall Tickets or Admit Cards. BPSC will not to send the same via post.
