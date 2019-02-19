English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed. Click Here to Find Revised Date
The BPSC exam was earlier scheduled for February 20, Wednesday. Candidates must follow the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in from time to time for the revised date.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) | The Bihar Public Service Commission or the BPSC released a notice on Tuesday night informing that the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination has been postponed until the next order.
Candidates must follow the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in from time to time for the revised date.
The BPSC exam was earlier scheduled for February 20, Wednesday. No reason has been cited by the BPSC for postponing that Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.
Only those candidates who have qualified in the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exam are eligible to sit for the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.
BPSC had released the result for the Judicial Services Preliminary Examination on January 7, 2019. After the screening in the Preliminary examination, 1100 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main examination.
The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam results of the BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Examination were declared on January 7, 2019.
The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam comprises five compulsory papers such as General Knowledge including Current Affairs, General Science, General Hindi, General English, and Law of Evidence and Procedure.
Candidates must follow the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in from time to time for the revised date.
The BPSC exam was earlier scheduled for February 20, Wednesday. No reason has been cited by the BPSC for postponing that Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.
Only those candidates who have qualified in the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exam are eligible to sit for the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.
BPSC had released the result for the Judicial Services Preliminary Examination on January 7, 2019. After the screening in the Preliminary examination, 1100 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main examination.
The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam results of the BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Examination were declared on January 7, 2019.
The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam comprises five compulsory papers such as General Knowledge including Current Affairs, General Science, General Hindi, General English, and Law of Evidence and Procedure.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Box Office: Manikarnika Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark, Gully Boy Likely to Enter the Club
- Pulwama Attack: Press Organisations Issue Statement of Solidarity After 'Vicious Trolling' of Journalists
- Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results