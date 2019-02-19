LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BPSC Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed. Click Here to Find Revised Date

The BPSC exam was earlier scheduled for February 20, Wednesday. Candidates must follow the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in from time to time for the revised date.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BPSC Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 Postponed. Click Here to Find Revised Date
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) | The Bihar Public Service Commission or the BPSC released a notice on Tuesday night informing that the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination has been postponed until the next order.

Candidates must follow the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in from time to time for the revised date.

The BPSC exam was earlier scheduled for February 20, Wednesday. No reason has been cited by the BPSC for postponing that Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exam are eligible to sit for the Bihar Judicial Services Main examination.

BPSC had released the result for the Judicial Services Preliminary Examination on January 7, 2019. After the screening in the Preliminary examination, 1100 candidates were declared as qualified for the Main examination.

The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam results of the BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Examination were declared on January 7, 2019.

The BPSC Judicial Services Preliminary Exam comprises five compulsory papers such as General Knowledge including Current Affairs, General Science, General Hindi, General English, and Law of Evidence and Procedure.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram