BPSC Judicial Services Recruitment 2018: Registration Postponed to 11th September 2018, Check Revised Schedule here
BPSC aims to fill 349 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge via 30th Bihar Judicial Services Examination 2018.
BPSC Judicial Services Recruitment 2018 registration process has been postponed to 11th September 2018. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification in this regard which reads ‘Important Notice: Dates of Online Application for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination have been changed. (Advt. No. 06/2018).’ As per the revised schedule, the application process for 30th Bihar Judicial Services Recruitment 2018 will now begin on 11th September instead of 8th September 2018.
Revised Schedule:
Start date of registration of online application – 11th September 2018
Last date of registration of online application – 1st October 2018
Last date for payment of application fee – 6th October 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 12th October 2018
Candidates can read the notice at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-06-2018-30-BJSE-(PRE)-Date-Change.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess LLB or equivalent degree from an institute recognized by Bar Council of India.
Official Advertisement:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/06-2018-Advertisement.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant must be minimum 22 years old as on 1st August 2017 and should not be more than 35 years old as on 1st August 2013. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personal Interview.
Application fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Category (Bihar) – Rs.150
