English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!
BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card for recruitment in Government Training College has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card for recruitment in Government Training College has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates and the examination for the post for Lecturer is scheduled to take place on 25th August, 26th August and 27th August 2018 in the afternoon slot from 2:00 PM till 3:30 PM.
Candidates awaiting the Admit Cards can download the same by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BPSC Admit Card for Lecturer Exam 2018 in Government Training College?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number or roll number
Step 4 – Click on submit
Step 5 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
The examination schedule for the post of Lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website and candidates can check the same in the below mentioned url:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Exam-Program-02-04-06-08-2016-Lecturer.pdf
The Admit Cards will bear date, time and venue allotted to the applicants. Candidates must bring original and one photocopy of any of the below mentioned identity proofs along with the admit card:
1. Identity proof with photo
2. Voter ID card
3. Driving license
4. PAN card
Also Watch
The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates and the examination for the post for Lecturer is scheduled to take place on 25th August, 26th August and 27th August 2018 in the afternoon slot from 2:00 PM till 3:30 PM.
Candidates awaiting the Admit Cards can download the same by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for BPSC Admit Card for Lecturer Exam 2018 in Government Training College?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number or roll number
Step 4 – Click on submit
Step 5 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp
The examination schedule for the post of Lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website and candidates can check the same in the below mentioned url:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Exam-Program-02-04-06-08-2016-Lecturer.pdf
The Admit Cards will bear date, time and venue allotted to the applicants. Candidates must bring original and one photocopy of any of the below mentioned identity proofs along with the admit card:
1. Identity proof with photo
2. Voter ID card
3. Driving license
4. PAN card
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Meet The Team From Chennai Who's Rescuing Your Four-Legged Friends From the Kerala Floods
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
- No Ronaldo, No Zidane, No problem as Real Madrid Start La Liga with Victory
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...