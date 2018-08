BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!

BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card for recruitment in Government Training College has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates and the examination for the post for Lecturer is scheduled to take place on 25th August, 26th August and 27th August 2018 in the afternoon slot from 2:00 PM till 3:30 PM.Candidates awaiting the Admit Cards can download the same by following the instructions given below:How to apply for BPSC Admit Card for Lecturer Exam 2018 in Government Training College?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter details like registration number or roll numberStep 4 – Click on submitStep 5 – Admit card will display on the screenStep 6 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp The examination schedule for the post of Lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website and candidates can check the same in the below mentioned url:The Admit Cards will bear date, time and venue allotted to the applicants. Candidates must bring original and one photocopy of any of the below mentioned identity proofs along with the admit card:1. Identity proof with photo2. Voter ID card3. Driving license4. PAN card