GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!

BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card for recruitment in Government Training College has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now!
Image for representation.
Loading...
BPSC Lecturer Exam 2018 Admit Card for recruitment in Government Training College has been released today i.e. 20th August 2018 by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for a total of 6,840 candidates and the examination for the post for Lecturer is scheduled to take place on 25th August, 26th August and 27th August 2018 in the afternoon slot from 2:00 PM till 3:30 PM.

Candidates awaiting the Admit Cards can download the same by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BPSC Admit Card for Lecturer Exam 2018 in Government Training College?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Admit cards: For 6,840 candidates appearing for Lecturer (various subjects) in Government training colleges (Advt. No.02-04, 06-08/ 2016)’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter details like registration number or roll number
Step 4 – Click on submit
Step 5 – Admit card will display on the screen
Step 6 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp

The examination schedule for the post of Lecturer in various subjects is also available on the official website and candidates can check the same in the below mentioned url:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Exam-Program-02-04-06-08-2016-Lecturer.pdf

The Admit Cards will bear date, time and venue allotted to the applicants. Candidates must bring original and one photocopy of any of the below mentioned identity proofs along with the admit card:
1. Identity proof with photo
2. Voter ID card
3. Driving license
4. PAN card

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...