1-min read

BPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2018 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:October 15, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2018 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for candidates who are qualified to appear for Interviews for the post of Lecturer in Government Tibbi College, Patna and Government Ayurvedic Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Interview Call Letters now:

How to download BPSC Lecturer Interview Letter 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant notification as per the Government college you had applied for:
15-10-2018 Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing on 24-26 October, 2018 for the post of Lecturers of various subjects in Govt. Ayurvedic Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 41/2017, 44~46/2017 & 03/2018)

15-10-2018 Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing on 25th-26th October, 2018 for the post of Lecturers of various subjects in Govt. Tibbi College, Patna under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 41/2017, 44~46/2017 & 03/2018)

Step 3 – Enter your Roll/Registration Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your Interview Letter and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/FindCard.asp

BPSC Lecturer Interview 2018 – Schedule
25-26 October 2018 for Lecturer posts in Government Tibbi College, Patna
24-26 October 2018 for Lecturer posts in Government Ayurvedic Colleges & Hospitals under Health Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

The Interview Letters will carry important instructions, reporting time and subject-wise Interview schedule allotted to individual candidates.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
