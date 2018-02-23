GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BPSC Mains Results for 56th to 59th Common Combined Written Exam Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Approximately 2 Lakh candidates had applied for the BPSC Common Combined Preliminary Examination, out of which 28308 candidates had qualified for the Mains.

Contributor Content

Updated:February 23, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
A screen garb of the website.
BPSC Mains Results for 56th to 59th Common Combined Written Exam have been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC aims to fill 746 vacancies and a total of 1933 candidates have made it to the Interview round. Approximately 2 Lakh candidates had applied for the BPSC Common Combined Preliminary Examination, out of which 28308 candidates had qualified for the Mains. The BPSC Common Combined Main (Written) Examination was organized from 8th July to 30th July 2016 and on 13th November 2016 at Patna. Candidates who had appeared for the same and were awaiting the result can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check BPSC Mains Exam Results for 56th to 59th CCE?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.

Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check if you have qualified for the next round

Step 4 – Download the result pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-56-59-Main-(Written).pdf

BPSC is expected to shortly release the call letters for the qualified candidates along with the interview schedule. Candidates must keep a close watch on the official website and download Call Letters as they are released by the Commission.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
