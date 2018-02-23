English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPSC Mains Results for 56th to 59th Common Combined Written Exam Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Approximately 2 Lakh candidates had applied for the BPSC Common Combined Preliminary Examination, out of which 28308 candidates had qualified for the Mains.
A screen garb of the website.
BPSC Mains Results for 56th to 59th Common Combined Written Exam have been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC aims to fill 746 vacancies and a total of 1933 candidates have made it to the Interview round. Approximately 2 Lakh candidates had applied for the BPSC Common Combined Preliminary Examination, out of which 28308 candidates had qualified for the Mains. The BPSC Common Combined Main (Written) Examination was organized from 8th July to 30th July 2016 and on 13th November 2016 at Patna. Candidates who had appeared for the same and were awaiting the result can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check BPSC Mains Exam Results for 56th to 59th CCE?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
“Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.”
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check if you have qualified for the next round
Step 4 – Download the result pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-56-59-Main-(Written).pdf
BPSC is expected to shortly release the call letters for the qualified candidates along with the interview schedule. Candidates must keep a close watch on the official website and download Call Letters as they are released by the Commission.
Also Watch
How to check BPSC Mains Exam Results for 56th to 59th CCE?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
“Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.”
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check if you have qualified for the next round
Step 4 – Download the result pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Results-56-59-Main-(Written).pdf
BPSC is expected to shortly release the call letters for the qualified candidates along with the interview schedule. Candidates must keep a close watch on the official website and download Call Letters as they are released by the Commission.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street