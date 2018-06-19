GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BPSC Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2018 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Now

BPSC Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2018 for the 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination 2018 has been released on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
BPSC Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2018 for the 63rd Combined Preliminary Examination 2018 has been released on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC is scheduled to organize the BPSC Preliminary Examination on 1st July 2018 at 271 examination centers across the state of Bihar. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their exam admit card on or before 29th June 2018:

How to download BPSC Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given on the left sidebar

Step 3 – On the next page click on ‘BPSC Online Application’

Step 4 – Enter your Username and Password to login to your candidate profile

Step 5 – Download Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/

Candidates must carry the Admit Card on the exam day. The e-Admit Card will bear important exam information like venue and centre along with important instructions. No Admit Cards will be sent by post or courier.

In case of missing information from the e-Admit Card, candidates must affix one colored photograph duly attested by competent authority and carry one more attested photograph for submitting it on the exam day. S/he must also carry an attested copy of valid ID proof.

