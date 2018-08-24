GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BPSC Recruitment 2018: 349 Judicial Services Posts, Apply from 8th Sept 2018

The application process for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination is scheduled to begin from 8th September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the same on or before 28th September2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 24, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
BPSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 349 vacancies for the post of 30th Bihar Judicial Services has been released on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna - bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination is scheduled to begin from 8th September 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the same on or before 28th September2018.


BPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 349

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess LLB or equivalent degree from an institute recognized by Bar Council of India.

Official Advertisement:
http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/06-2018-Advertisement.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicant must be minimum 22 years old as on 1st August 2017 and should not be more than 35 years old as on 1st August 2013. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personal Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of registration of online application – 8th September 2018

Last date of registration of online application – 28th September 2018

Last date for payment of application fee – 3rd October 2018

Last date of submission of online application – 9th October 2018

Application fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Category (Bihar) – Rs.150

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
