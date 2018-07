BPSC Recruitment 2018: 63rd Combined Competitive Prelim Exam Answer Keys out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC Recruitment 63rd Combined Competitive Prelim Exam 2018 Answer Keys have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission of Delhi, Bihar on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in . The examination for the 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for General Studies paper was conducted on 1st July 2018 and the booklet series A, B, C and D are available now. The examination was held in 271 Examination centers in the state. The answers key of paper General Studies would be available on the official website till 13th July 2018. Candidates must visit the official website and download the answers by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 - Click on 'Answer Key (by QS): General Studies - Booklet series A, B, C and DStep 3 - Check the answersStep 4- Download the file and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Answer-Key-63-CCE(PRE)-GS.pdf The Commission has also invited objections for the answer keys from candidates. If any candidate wants to raise objection for an answer given, s/he needs to submit the objection in the format given on the official website.Candidates need to send the objections along with their name, roll number and must mention the name of the examination on the envelope on or before 25th July 2018, 5:00 PM at below mentioned address: Combined Secretary-cum-Exam Controller Bihar Public Service Commission Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road), Patna - 800001below-mentioned