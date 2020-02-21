BPSC Releases Exam Calendar for 2020-21 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, 66th Combined Prelims Exam in June

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released its Official Examination Calendar for the year 2020-21 on Thursday, February 20. According to the official notification, the 66th combined (preliminary) exam is scheduled to be held in the last week of June. The interested candidates can check the detailed Exam Calendar on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The detailed BPSC Exam Calendar 2020-21 can also be checked on the direct link.

The commission has also noted that the dates in the calendar are tentative and there might be possible changes in the schedule.

Every year, BPSC recruits candidates on different posts through the State Service Commission exams. The dates for annual examination of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of police (DYSP), Block Development Officer (BDO), Circle Officer (CO), and Election Officer (EO) among others, can be checked on the official notification.

Meanwhile, the commission has released the answer key for BPSC 65th combined (preliminary) examination 2019. The final result of the same is expected in March 2020. Only the qualified candidates will be allowed to sit in the 65th combined (Mains) exam 2019, scheduled to be held in June 2020. The candidates selected after the Mains will be qualified to sit for the final round of interview.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.