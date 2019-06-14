BPSC Result 2019: BPSC Announces BPSC Child Development Project Officer Results at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Result 2019: The result for BPSC Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) 2019 written examination was declared on June 12.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had published the BPSC Result 2019, BPSC CDPO Main Result 2019 on bpsc.bih.nic.in in a PDF format. All candidates waiting their BPSC CDPO Result 2019 can download the same by clicking on this direct link.

According to information available in the endorsed notification of BPSC Result 2019, a total of 81 candidates have qualified the BPSC CDPO Main Result 2019 and are shortlisted for participating in the subsequent personal interview round. The interview process for the shortlisted candidates of BPSC CDPO Result 2019 will be conducted between July 2 and July 3, 2019.

Among the advertised 30 openings for BPSC Child Development Project Officer, the selection will be done under appropriate category wise requirement. The recruitment for BPSC CDPO 2019 is to be followed as per the advertised reservation quota- 15for unreserved (UR), Scheduled caste/tribe (SC/ST) has 5 seats, Economically Backward Class (EBC) has 6 and 4 for Backward Classes (BC) categories respectively.

Steps to download BPSC CDPO Result 2019

Candidates who took the BPSC Main Examination 2019 for post of Child Development Project Officer can check their result status online and download the PDF of BPSC CDPO Result 2019 in below listed steps:

Step 1-Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission’ (BPSC) official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2- On the home page, search for BPSC CDPO Result 2019, BPSC CDPO 2019 Main Result link

Step 3- Click on it and the result will open in PDF file in new window

Step 4- Check your roll numberon the list with ctrl+F key.

The written examination for selection of 30 Child Development Project Officers was conducted by the BPSC from January 19-23 at all BPSC CDPO 2019 exam centers located in Patna, Bihar.