BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment Mains Result 2018 Now Available at bpssc.bih.nic.in
official website and candidates who had appeared for the BPSSC Bihar SI Mains Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now
BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment Mains Result 2018 is now available on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Many media reports since morning suggested that the results have been released by BPSSC, however, the same have just been updated on the official website and candidates who had appeared for the BPSSC Bihar SI Mains Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment Mains Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Default.html
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
06-08-2018
Final Results: Main Exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector with Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2017)
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-06-08-2018.pdf
A total of 10161 candidates have qualified the Bihar SI Recruitment Mains Examination 2018 and will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which is scheduled to be held in September 2018, next month. BPSSC will notify the qualified candidates about the Call Letter for PET via Email/SMS.
