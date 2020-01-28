BPSSC Prelims Test Result 2020 Released in Bihar at bpssc.bih.nic.in, How to Check

BPSSC Prelims Test Result 2020 | The Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has announced BPSSC PT result 2020 today (January 28). The BPSSC Prelims Test result 2020 was published on the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission's official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The result was declared for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector, Sergeant, and Assistant Superintendent Jail. Candidates, who have been shortlisted, will sit for the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission Main Examination in the month of April/May.

Candidates can read the official notification released by the BPSSC here.

Last year, on August 22, the board had invited application for recruitment of 2,446 Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Dept. (Police) and Home Dept. (Jail) for the year 2019 was released on August 22, 2019.

BPSSC Prelims Test result 2020: Steps to check

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to check their score

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Look for BPSSC PT result 2020 for post of Police Sub-Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail and click on it

Step 3: A New PDF will open

Step 4: Look for your roll number and name

Step 5: Download Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission Prelims Test result 2020 and keep a printout for future use

