BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2017 released at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Exam on 11th March 2018

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Admit Card for Preliminary Examination has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in/. BPSSC is scheduled to organize the Bihar Police Sub Inspectors Preliminary Examination 2017 on 11March 2018, next month, across the state of Bihar to fill 1717 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police department. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card at the earliest:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)Step 3 – Again click on ‘Download Your Admit Card’Step 4 – It will take you to another page, where you need to click on ‘Download Written Exam Admit Card’Step 5 – Enter your Registration ID or Mobile Number, select Date of Birth, enter captcha and submitStep 6 – Download your admit card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://apply-bpssc.com/V1/searchApplication The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had begun the online application process in October 2017, last year and thousands of candidates from across have reportedly applied for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the state police. Candidates will be shortlisted for the Main Examination on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam. Candidates who’ll clear the Mains examination will be called for Physical Evaluation Test (PET).