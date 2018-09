BPSSC Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Prelims Results 2018 Out at bpssc.bih.nic.in, 2820 Qualify for Mains

BPSSC Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Prelims Results 2018 have been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission on its official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC had organized the Preliminary Examination for the selection of Steno Assistant Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police on 26th August 2018. The Commission aims to fill 174 Steno Assistant Sub Inspector vacancies against which a total of 5294 candidates had appeared in the Preliminary Examination. As per the result, 3724 candidates have passed the Preliminary Examination while 1425 candidates failed to secure 30% pass marks. Out of the total candidates 2820 have been selected to appear for the Main Examination. Candidates who had appeared for the Prelims can follow the instructions below to check their result:How to check BPSSC Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Prelims Results 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Final Results: Preliminary Exam for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector with Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2018)’Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 4 – Download the pdf and save itDirect Link - http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Notices/Notice-01-06-09-2018.pdf