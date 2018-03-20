BPUT Admit Cards 2018 for Even Semester Exam Released at bput.ac.in, Carry Photographs on Exam Day

BPUT Admit Cards for Even Semester Exam 2017-2018 have been released by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha on its official website - bput.ac.in.The information has been shared with all affiliated colleges for Regular and Back registered students. The colleges have been instructed by the varsity to upload only Color Photographs of the students in order to download the Admit Cards.Furthermore, the candidates must carry equivalent number of photographs to the Examination Hall so that it could be affixed by the Invigilators on respective Answer Booklets.: Visit the official website - http://bput.ac.in/: Click on Admit Card for Even Semester Examination (Regular / Back): 2017-18: Enter User name, password and captcha, and click on Login: Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further referenceCandidates can read the official notice from the varsity at the below mentioned URL- http://www.bput.ac.in/documents/bput_1521595603.pdfMeanwhile, BPUT had declared the results of Odd Semester Exam 2017-2018 last week and candidates who had appear for the same and wish to apply for Re-check/ Re-Valuation can go online from 19th March 2018 till 26th March 2018.Headquartered in Rourkela, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology was established in the year 2002 in the state of Odisha. The varsity has 110 constituent and affiliated colleges and approximately 58000 students enrolled in various undergraduate and graduate courses in various disciplines like engineering and architecture, business management, hotel management, computer studies and pharmacy.