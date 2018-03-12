GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

BPUT Results 2017-18 After 5PM Today at bputexam.in

The hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available on the website, however, it is not working as of now.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 12, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha.
BPUT Results 2017-18 are scheduled to be released on Monday after 5PM for Odd Semesters by Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha on its official website – bputexam.in.

As per a notice on the official website of the varsity, "Website under maintenance, Result Link Will be available after 5 PM." The hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available on the website, however, it is not working as of now. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website and check the result once it’s released by BPUT.

Candidates who had appeared for the BPUT Odd Semester Exams 2017-18 can follow the instructions below to check their result:

How to check BPUT Results 2017-18 Odd Semester
Step 1: Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha:
http://bputexam.in/
Step 2: Login to your profile by entering your User Name and Password or click on Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result and enter details
Step 3: Check your result and download
Step 4: Take a printout for further reference

About Biju Patnaik University of Technology:
Established in the year 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Orissa is Head Quartered at Rourkela and has 110 constituent and affiliated colleges that offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, architecture, computer studies, business management, hotel management and pharmacy. Approximately 58000 students of the state of Orissa study in the colleges and institutions that come under the purview of Biju Patnaik University of Technology.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
