English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BPUT Results 2017-18 After 5PM Today at bputexam.in
The hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available on the website, however, it is not working as of now.
Screen grab of the official website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha.
BPUT Results 2017-18 are scheduled to be released on Monday after 5PM for Odd Semesters by Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha on its official website – bputexam.in.
As per a notice on the official website of the varsity, "Website under maintenance, Result Link Will be available after 5 PM." The hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available on the website, however, it is not working as of now. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website and check the result once it’s released by BPUT.
Candidates who had appeared for the BPUT Odd Semester Exams 2017-18 can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to check BPUT Results 2017-18 Odd Semester
Step 1: Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha:
http://bputexam.in/
Step 2: Login to your profile by entering your User Name and Password or click on Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result and enter details
Step 3: Check your result and download
Step 4: Take a printout for further reference
About Biju Patnaik University of Technology:
Established in the year 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Orissa is Head Quartered at Rourkela and has 110 constituent and affiliated colleges that offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, architecture, computer studies, business management, hotel management and pharmacy. Approximately 58000 students of the state of Orissa study in the colleges and institutions that come under the purview of Biju Patnaik University of Technology.
Also Watch
As per a notice on the official website of the varsity, "Website under maintenance, Result Link Will be available after 5 PM." The hyperlink for Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result is currently available on the website, however, it is not working as of now. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website and check the result once it’s released by BPUT.
Candidates who had appeared for the BPUT Odd Semester Exams 2017-18 can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to check BPUT Results 2017-18 Odd Semester
Step 1: Visit the official examination website of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Odisha:
http://bputexam.in/
Step 2: Login to your profile by entering your User Name and Password or click on Odd Semester Examination 2017-18 1st Phase Result and enter details
Step 3: Check your result and download
Step 4: Take a printout for further reference
About Biju Patnaik University of Technology:
Established in the year 2002, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Orissa is Head Quartered at Rourkela and has 110 constituent and affiliated colleges that offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, architecture, computer studies, business management, hotel management and pharmacy. Approximately 58000 students of the state of Orissa study in the colleges and institutions that come under the purview of Biju Patnaik University of Technology.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stokes to Miss Lord's Test Against India as He Faces Trial on Aug 6
- Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas
- Omertà: First Poster of Hansal Mehta's Thriller Starring Rajkummar Rao Is Here
- Pragmatic Jose Mourinho Passes Chelsea & Liverpool Test But Crunch Games Await Manchester United
- AB de Villiers Wants Kagiso Rabada to Get Smarter With His Celebration