BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Remember the Father of Indian Constitution

Today, on December 6, we mark the 64th death anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day is also observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led top leaders in remembering the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar who died on December 6, 1956.

PM Modi said that his government is committed to fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream for the nation. His tweet read: “Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.”

Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation. pic.twitter.com/dJUwGjv3Z5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is following the footsteps of BR Ambedkar to work for the upliftment of communities who have been left out of the development process for decades.

एक भविष्योन्मुखी व सर्वसमावेशी संविधान देकर देश में प्रगति, समृद्धि और समानता का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले बाबासाहेब के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।बाबासाहेब के पदचिन्हों पर चलकर मोदी सरकार दशकों से विकास से वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित भाव से कार्यरत है। pic.twitter.com/1zJUVW1kwR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 6, 2020

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him.”

Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building.Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2020

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and prominent Dalit leader Mayawati also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar. She said Ambedkar showed new hope and self-respect to crores of poor and neglected people, especially Dalits and other marginalised sections.

1. देश में करोड़ों गरीबों व उपेक्षितों में भी खासकर दलितों व अन्य पिछड़ों के जीवन में नई उम्मीद, संभावनाएं व आत्म-सम्मान की अलख जगाने वाले इनके मसीहा संविधान निर्माता परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर शत-शत नमन व अपार श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 6, 2020

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he went to Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai’s Dadar to pay respects to the late leader. Chaityabhoomi is the final resting place of BR Ambedkar.

The office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted pictures of him paying tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

भारतीय राज्यघटनेचे शिल्पकार, महामानव डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाणदिनी मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज चैत्यभूमी येथे जाऊन बाबासाहेबांच्या स्मारकास विनम्र अभिवादन केले. pic.twitter.com/ZVbbmChvJy — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 6, 2020

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kejriwal remembered BR Ambedkar and recalled his achievements.

भारतीय संविधान के शिल्पकार, भारत रत्न बाबा साहब डॉ भीम राव अम्बेडकर जी के महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2020

Tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. His contribution to framing India’s Constitution will forever be remembered by the generations to come — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 6, 2020

माननीय बाबासाहेब डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन!आइए बाबासाहेब के मिशन को पूरा करने के लिए और विभेदों को मिटाकर समतामूलक समाज के निर्माण के लिए विभाजनकारी शक्तियों के ख़िलाफ़ हम सब एक हों! pic.twitter.com/hu3wprQhcn — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 6, 2020

My humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his punyatithi. As the chief architect of Constitution of India & as great thinker, he devoted his life to uphold the ideals of social justice & equality. His principles & his work shall always remain an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 6, 2020

आज निवास पर भारतीय संविधान के वास्तुकार डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर को उनके महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।हम उनके विचारों से सदैव जनसेवा की प्रेरणा लेते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/pOQG9DAoHd — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 6, 2020

Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as BR Ambedkar, was a social reformer who championed the cause of Dalits, women and marginalised communities. He was also an economist, jurist, and a politician.