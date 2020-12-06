News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
2-MIN READ

BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Remember the Father of Indian Constitution

File photo of Dr BR Ambedkar

File photo of Dr BR Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, who died on December 6 in 1956.

Today, on December 6, we mark the 64th death anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day is also observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led top leaders in remembering the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar who died on December 6, 1956.

PM Modi said that his government is committed to fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream for the nation. His tweet read: “Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is following the footsteps of BR Ambedkar to work for the upliftment of communities who have been left out of the development process for decades.

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and prominent Dalit leader Mayawati also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar. She said Ambedkar showed new hope and self-respect to crores of poor and neglected people, especially Dalits and other marginalised sections.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he went to Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai’s Dadar to pay respects to the late leader. Chaityabhoomi is the final resting place of BR Ambedkar.

The office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted pictures of him paying tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boss Arvind Kejriwal remembered BR Ambedkar and recalled his achievements.

Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as BR Ambedkar, was a social reformer who championed the cause of Dalits, women and marginalised communities. He was also an economist, jurist, and a politician.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...