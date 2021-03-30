india

BR Ambedkar's Statue Found Damaged in UP's Ballia, Second Incident in Four Months
File photo of Dr BR Ambedkar

For the second time in less than four months, a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, leading to a protest by members of the local Dalit community, police said on Tuesday.

The statue in Khunta village was vandalised by some “anti-social elements” in the early hours of Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bilthara Road, Sarvesh Yadav said.

The SDM and police officials pacified the protesters, assuring that a new statue would be installed at the earliest.

A case was lodged at Bhimpura Police Station against unknown persons, on a complaint from Ambedkar Committee president Sunil Kumar, under relevant sections of the law, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

In December last year, a statue of Ambedkar was found damaged in Sikanderpur area of the district.

The statue was installed in Lohta Pachdaura village under Bhimpura police station.

“There is peace in the area. Police personnel have been deployed. A new statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed,” Police authorities had said then.

first published:March 30, 2021, 14:13 IST