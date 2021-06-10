Bracing up for 3rd Wave, Delhi Govt Converts Covid Care Centers into Child Care Centers

The COVID-19 situation in the national capital has started improving with the COVID positivity rate dipping to below 0.5 percent with 4,511 active cases. The Delhi government has started working on its plan to strengthen the health infrastructure.

Now it has started working to convert COVID care centers into child care centres to deal with the possibility of a third wave which is said to be dangerous for children. The numbers of patients in COVID care centers are decreasing in Delhi.

The unlock process in the national capital is in full swing with few restrictions in different areas.

The Delhi government has set up Covid care centers for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in all the 11 districts. But now due to less number of patients in these centers, the government has asked the district administration to gradually start converting Covid care centers into child care centers.

The health experts believe that the third wave of coronavirus can be fatal for children and a large number of children can be infected. Hence, the Delhi government is arranging more and more child care facilities in its hospitals.

The South-West District Administration of Delhi Government issued an order in this regard and informed the general public that 6 Covid care centers have now been converted into child care centers under the supervision of Nodal Officer IAS Sarjana Yadav.

The covid care centers which have been converted into child care centers are –

Community Center, Sector 9, Dwarka, SDMC School Najafgarh, SDMC School Kakrola, SDMC School Sagarpur, SDMC School in Mahavir Enclave, and SDMC School Nawada.

According to the district administration, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and medical staff have been fully arranged at all these centers to provide proper medical and care to all the children. Along with this, arrangements for food have also been made here by the district administration. At the same time, sanitization is being carried out by the administration here.

The services at the child care centers will be free, according to the Delhi government.

