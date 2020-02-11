Braham Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Braham Singh is Trailing

54. Okhla (ओखला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Okhla is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Okhla has the lowest electorate gender ration (679 females per 1000 males) among all Assembly seats in Delhi.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,35,077 eligible electors, of which 1,99,521 were male, 1,35,525 female and 31 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Okhla in 2020 is 679.25.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Okhla, there are a total of 5297 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,73,543 eligible electors, of which 1,66,341 were male, 1,07,098 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,966 eligible electors, of which 1,42,413 were male, 93,457 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 2,09,643 eligible electors, of which 1,25,437 were male, 84,139 female

The number of service voters in Okhla in 2015 was 79. In 2013, there were 79 and in 2008 there were 67.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan of AAP won in this seat by defeating Braham Singh of BJP by a margin of 64,532 votes which was 38.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 62.57% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Asif Mohd Khan of INC won in this seat defeating Irfanullah Khan of AAP by a margin of 26,545 votes which was 19.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.34% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Parvez Hashmi of INC won in this seat defeating Asif Mohd Khan of RJD by a margin of 541 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.53% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 54. Okhla Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 18 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 19 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Okhla are: Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Dharam Singh (BSP), Parvez Hashmi (INC), Braham Singh (BJP), MI Ansari (JJP), Dr Chandra Rajan Arora (LPI), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (SDPI), Devnarayan Thakur (RJP), Musarrat Ali Khan (RAJSP), Ved Prakash (AWP), Shazia Faizan (ANC), Abhay Raj (IND), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (IND), Jamaluddin (IND), Babar Riyaz (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.84%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.94%, while it was 58.33% in 2013. In 2008, 49% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -2.1%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 252 polling stations in 54. Okhla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 212. In 2013 there were 213 polling stations and in 2008, there were 208.

Extent:

54. Okhla constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 7 (Part) EB No. 8-117, 127-135 and 144-201 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 65 (Part) EB No. 1-22, 84-118 and 3301-3304 Saidabad, Kotla Mahigiram and Aali Villages. . 5 municipal wards (Zakir Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Abul Fazal Enclave, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Okhla is 17.47 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110020, 110025, 110076

