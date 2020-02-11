Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Brahm Singh Tanwar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chhatarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social worker & Partner in firm mamely M/S Krishna Estate Having 50% Share. Brahm Singh Tanwar's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 67 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 66.3 crore which includes Rs. 33.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 66 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.9 lakh of which Rs. 222 is self income. Brahm Singh Tanwar's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.4 crore.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Chhatarpur are: Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP), Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP), Rana Sujeet Singh (NCP), Satish Lohia (INC), Suraj Bharti (BSP), Ram Khelavan (PBI), Ram Priye Thakur (SBP), Seema Verma (IPC), Sangeeta Singh (RRP), Dinesh Tanwar (IND), Rohit (IND), Harsh Nath Verma (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Brahm Singh Tanwar (BJP) in 2020 Chhatarpur elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.