Brahma Kumaris' Chief Dadi Hriday Mohini Dies at 93, PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Brahma Kumaris’ chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini died on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 93. She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

The spokesperson added that after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki a year ago, Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation. Her body will be brought to the headquarters in Abu Road, where on Friday, the public will be able pay respects for the ’Rajyogini’ with a last prayer.

The last rites of the spiritual leader will be performed on March 13.

PM Narendra Modi expressing his condolences said, “Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti.”

Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Gbd5w2Gncz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

My homage to Rajyogini Dadi Hridaya Mohini Ji. She will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening and her teachings will continue to guide @Brahmakumaris across the world. Om Shanti! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “She will be remembered for her role in inspiring spiritual awakening and her teachings will continue to guide Brahma kumaris across the world.”